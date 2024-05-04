Amazon Prime Video has shown a new trailer for the fourth season of the series «The Boys, which will be released on June 14. The video is filled with violence, drama, politics, and some strange superpowers. The trailer contains a lot of violence and blood, so is available at the link.

The trailer for season 4 begins with Billy Butcher’s doubts and regrets about the choices he’s made throughout his life in hopes of correcting his own mistakes and saving the world. With only a few months to live, he has lost his son Becca and his leadership among the Boys. Homelander (Patriot), in turn, tells the story of the Seven, who are no longer the favorite heroes, and instead position themselves as gods.

In the trailer, you can see the characters of Sam Riordan and Kate Dunlap from spin-off «Generation V». The character of Jeffrey Dean Morgan reappears and asks Butcher for help in destroying the supermen. The fourth season «Boys» will take place during the elections, political tensions lead to violent clashes.

Showrunner Eric Kripke previously confirmed that all new episodes were ready on April 10, with dubbing in different languages and formatting recently underway. The fourth season will be broadcast on Amazon Prime starting June 14.

Sources: IGN, Movieweb