Baldur’s Gate 3: a rare ending seen by only 34 players out of millions

Someone should tell those 34 lucky people that they have made gaming history.

Larian Studio, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has published an infographic in honor of the game’s first anniversary. It reveals the statistics of the most popular finals. In particular, 3.3 million players defeated the Neterite brain, and 1.8 million betrayed the Emperor and appropriated the brain’s power. More than 330,000 players convinced Orpheus to continue to exist as an Ilytid.

However, the most interesting information was about an extremely rare ending. According to Larian, only 34 «players chose to commit suicide at the end of the» game. This refers to the scenario where the player controls the avatar of Lei’zel — the Githyanki warrior as the main character. In this case, Vlaakit, the queen goddess of the Gitanki, rejects Le’zel’s aspirations for Ascension.

Ascension for the Hittanki means being absorbed by Vlaakit. Despite the danger, many Githyanki strive to achieve this state. Larian suggests that after Vlaakit’s rejection, Le’zel might not want to continue living.

This rarity can be explained by the fact that Lei’zel is the least popular character among players who choose ready-made characters. In addition, to reach this ending, you need to go through a complex story path that requires specific decisions throughout the game.

Interestingly, information about this ending is difficult to confirm due to its rarity. The only mention of it was found in the game’s data on Baldur’s Gate 3 wiki, which states: «We defeated the Nethereal Brain, but Vlaakit rejected Lei’zel’s Ascension aspirations because she did not kill Orpheus».

