Baldur’s Gate 3 modders quickly mastered the official modding tools and have already shown the first custom maps, including the long-awaited Avernus.

After release of the seventh patch For Baldur’s Gate 3, developers from Larian Studios have opened access to the official modding toolkit. Although the studio warned that creating new levels would be impossible, modders quickly found a way around is a limitation. In just two days, the enthusiasts discovered additional features of the toolkit and started creating their own maps.

One of the first custom maps, is represented on Redditshows a majestic castle by the sea. The author shared screenshots and videos of this location, showing how the character can move freely in the newly created world.

Another map recreates Avernus — a place that fans of the game have long dreamed of. This location is connected to the storyline of the character Karlak and has long been subject of discussion about possible DLC. The modder recreated the atmosphere of the hellish dimension in detail: red and orange landscapes, rivers of blood, and ash falling from the sky.

The community of players greeted these creations with great enthusiasm. Many expressed their admiration for the quality of the maps and expressed hope for the emergence of full-fledged custom campaigns similar to Skyrim mods.

Source: Dexerto

