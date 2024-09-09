Banned features unlocked in the official Baldur’s Gate 3 editor — you can create levels

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Just two days after the exit of the modification tool for Baldur’s Gate 3 was uploaded by Siegfre on NexusMods its unlocked version.

BG3 Toolkit Unlocked activates the disabled functions of the toolkit, along with a full-fledged level editor. This opens up the possibility of creating custom areas or even separate campaigns in the game.

In anticipation of the BG3 Toolkit release, Larian made it clear that users will have a lot of freedom, but some things will be prohibited from being edited. «We are a game development company, we are not a development tool company», — said Larian CEO Sven Vincke. He explained that the company does not have the capacity to officially support all of its development tools, which are in the hands of end users.

Modification of Baldur’s Gate 3 is also complicated by console support, — separate processes and approvals from Sony and Microsoft are likely to be required. The official tools are limited to significant customization of other aspects of BG3, including classes, items, balance, new NPCs, etc.

According to the BG3 Toolkit Unlocked readme file, the «mod unlocks all disabled features and grants write permissions for the BG3 Toolkit, including level editing, saving edits, etc.». So, it seems obvious that the tools released by Larian are just a slightly modified version of his internal Divinity Engine 4.0 editor, but with some features locked.

The level editor will be of great help to mod creators. It may be possible to restore locations and other content cut by developers of the game.

