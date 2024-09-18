«Bandits in Time» by Taika Waititi canceled after one season

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The Apple TV+ series «Time Bandits», created by Taika Waititi, Jermaine Clement, and Ian Morris, was canceled after only one season.

The series was based on Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult classic fantasy film in which a group of thieves steal various objects in history. The series «Time Bandits» received decent reviews (78% on Rotten Tomatoes and 65% on Metacritic). It also had a good cast, including comedic and character actors, including Matt King, Mark Gatiss, and Jonathan Brow. Clement and Whitey also appeared in the series as Pure Evil and the Supreme Being, respectively. Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe in the TV series «Friends», plays the lead role.

Despite all this, it seems that the series did not catch on with viewers. Although the series was well received in the UK, it failed to make it into the top ten according to Nielsen.

«Bandits in Time» joins a long list of series that have been canceled this year. Among the famous titles are the series «Acolytes» from the «Star Wars» franchise, «Dead Boy Detectives» from Netflix, and «My Lady Jane» from Amazon.

Source: gamesradar

