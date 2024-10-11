Bartender for $30,000: Tesla’s humanoid robots served drinks to guests during the presentation of RoboCar

Together with presentation of an autonomous taxi and a van, Tesla also showed a new iteration of its humanoid robot.

The video shows Optimus performing everyday human tasks with ease (such as taking out a bag of garbage or watering plants), but the most interesting moment is when the robot takes on the role of a waiter/bartender — and hands out candy and pours drinks.

«Optimus will walk among us. You can walk up to the robots right now and they will serve you drinks,» Elon Musk said on stage.

He also added that Tesla Optimus can easily walk the dog, mow the lawn, or babysit — all for a price of $20,000 to $30,000 in the future.

Musk first announced the development of humanoid robots three years ago, while prototypes were shown in October 2022 — one assembled model that barely moved, and a model that stood on a stand and waved to the audience. At the same time, the promo that followed the presentation featured the works of walking more confidently and interacting with the environment.

Last year, Tesla introduced Optimus Gen 2 — «more human» with 11 degrees of freedom in the hands and tactile sensors on the fingers to manipulate objects. The robot is also 10% lighter and 30% faster than the previous iteration.

In April, Musk said that by the end of 2024, Optimus will start performing «useful tasks», while next year — may go on sale.

Source: The Verge