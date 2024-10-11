Tesla Cybercab: an autonomous robot taxi without a steering wheel and pedals with an estimated price of up to $30 thousand.

Tesla held the We, Robot event, during which it announced several new futuristic cars. The star of the show (besides Elon Musk himself) was a robot taxi called Cybercab. Although the final name is not yet clear, as Musk used the words Cybercab and Robotaxi during the presentation.

Despite the actual presentation of the car, there are few details. The company’s website has a page with a limited amount of information, so we have to rely on what was said and seen at the event.

Cybercab is a 2-seater car with butterfly doors. It is important that the car does not have the usual controls – steering wheel and pedals. There is also no dashboard, gear lever or joystick, or buttons. Only a huge display is available on the front panel.

The car also has no rear window. Most, if not all, of the prototypes shown had a gold finish. Musk said Tesla had 20 Cybercabs at the event.

When the car was driven at the event, it seemed to have matrix headlights built into the front light bar, similar to what is on the Tesla Cybertruck. It looks like the car has a large trunk.

The Cybercab will be the first Tesla vehicle to come with wireless induction charging as standard. This feature can be useful in self-driving vehicles, as it allows the car to charge itself without the need to plug it into an outlet.

Tesla has shown a short video in which the automated system can clean the car.

Tesla has not disclosed most of the characteristics of the new car. Nothing was reported about the range of the electric car. However, Musk named the estimated cost of operation at $0.20 per mile (about $0.125 per kilometer), which looks ambitious.

Elon Musk also noted that consumers will be able to buy Cybercab. This car will be not only for the Tesla Network autonomous fleet, which Musk has been talking about for years. He said that Tesla aims to sell Robotaxi/Cybercab for less than $30 thousand. Production is scheduled to start in 2026, but Musk admitted that he often makes mistakes with his time forecasts, and the car may appear in 2027.