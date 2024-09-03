Bethesda aims to turn Starfield into the new Skyrim — details from the developer

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Tim Lamb, Starfield’s lead creative producer, spoke about the game’s development plans, the response to player feedback, and the upcoming Shattered Space expansion pack.

He shared this information during conversations with TheGamer at Gamescom 2024.

Starfield, a new space role-playing game from Bethesda, caused a mixed reaction players in its first year. Although the game did not repeat the huge success of Skyrim or Fallout 4, the developers consider it a successful project and have ambitious plans for the future.

Lamb admits that the team is closely monitoring community feedback.

«We hear the players’ opinions. Their criticism makes sense. However, we are also the most severe critics of our work. We analyze the community’s comments, consider our own interests, and plan further development,» Lamb said.

The first major step in the game’s development will be the Shattered Space expansion pack, which will be released on September 30. According to Lamb, it will be significantly different from the main game.

«This is a pendulum shift. Instead of a huge galaxy with an optimistic mood and travels to different worlds, we offer a more closed, focused, and mysterious space,», — the developer explained.

Bethesda has ambitious plans for the future of Starfield. When asked about the possibility of turning the game into a long-term project similar to Skyrim, Lamb answered optimistically:

«I hope so. We always plan to support our games for a long time. We always have several ideas at different stages of development,» he said.

Developers are also paying attention to the trend of returning to more hardcore RPGs, particularly after the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. However, Lamb emphasizes the importance of balance:

«We want our games to be easy to understand. Starfield has many systems to delve into, but we don’t require players to dive into every single one of them».

Lamb also noted the importance of mods for Starfield.

«If people are having fun, even if it’s not just playing the game, but creating mods, — please keep it up. It makes me smile», — the developer admitted.

