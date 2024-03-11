Bethesda releases Pip-Boy — a wrist computer from the upcoming Fallout series for $200

Bethesda released a 1:1 scale replica of the Pip-Boy wrist computer, as seen in the upcoming Fallout series, which launches on April 11. Made of metal and injection-molded ABS plastic, the Pip-Boy has a functioning TFT LCD screen that shows game-style animations. The price of the item is — $200.

The device features a series of animated screens from the Fallout universe in monochrome green. Each screen is accessed authentically with the help of a spinner on the side of the case.

In clock mode, the Pip-Boy displays the time just like in the Fallout universe, «making it a great super-sized watch for everyday wear». When not on your wrist, it can be mounted on a stand as an exhibit or placed on your nightstand as an alarm clock.

FEATURES:

The official product from the original Amazon Fallout series.

TFT LCD display with over 50 animated screens.

Watch with alarm function.

Memory foam cuff for a universal fit.

Elegant stand for a table clock.

Built-in Li-Po battery that can be charged via USB-C (also has a continuous power function via power cable).

Bethesda is not the first to release Pip-Boy as a collector’s item or accessory for cosplayers. There is also a free application Fallout Pip-Boy for iOS.