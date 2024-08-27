Bethesda veteran says that «Fallout» will be rewatched like «Lord of the Rings» and «games will live» to see our grandchildren

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

According to game designer Jeff Gardiner, the Fallout IP will be «alive» for decades to come.

In an interview with The Boss Rush Podcast, the Bethesda veteran explained how Hollywood’s attitude towards video game developers has changed, noting that at the parties of the 2000s, he was perceived as «temporary interest», while now producers are more respectful of the industry representatives, given the large user base and consumer spending.

Gardiner also added that stories and worlds like Fallout can exist and hold an audience’s interest for 50 years — like «Star Wars» or «Lord of the Rings»:

«The Fallout series may be around for 50 years, like The Lord of the Rings, but I’m not a visionary. And it could also be an IP that your grandchildren will play».

After all, Fallout itself is 27 years old (so it will last almost as long), and the series has provoked even more interest in the game series: a record 5 million people played them per day, where 1 million came from Fallout 76, which 6 years ago observers called doomed due to low attendance

The first season of the series «Fallout», which was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 10, has become one of the biggest hits of this year and attracted 65 million viewers in the first 16 days. This is the second result in the history of the platform — only the series «The Lord of the Rings has more: The Rings of Power», released in 2022, and with will debut its second season on August 29.

The second season of the show «Fallout» already in the works while the Fallout 5 game also confirmed and will be released after Elder Scrolls 6 (however, this is still a few years away).

Source: Games Radar

