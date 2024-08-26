Fallout without filters: Amazon releases 18-minute movie about the creation of the series

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The documentary reveals the secrets of the production process and demonstrates the unique details of the filming.

The company distributed the video through the show’s official account on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), accompanied by a greeting: «Good morning, residents of the Vault! Enjoy a new 18-minute look at the making of the first season of «Fallout».

The documentary, titled «From the Vault to the Wasteland», introduces viewers to the cast and crew of the Emmy-nominated «Fallout» series. The video features Bethesda CEO Todd Howardwho enthusiastically talks about his satisfaction with the show’s environment and attention to detail.

The «Fallout» series was created by executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, known for their work on «The world of the Wild West». Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins play the lead roles.

The series is set 200 years after the apocalypse. It tells the story of the «of those who have and those who don’t, in a world where there is almost nothing left of the». The inhabitants of luxurious anti-radiation shelters are forced to return to the surface, where a complex, bizarre and extremely cruel universe awaits them.

The «Fallout» series has received 16 nominations for the «Emmy» award. Currently production is in progress of the second season.

Source: Eurogamer

