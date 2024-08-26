Series «The Lord of the Rings»: actor Rory Kinnear tells why Tom Bombadil’s time has finally come

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Rory Kinnear has shared exclusive details about Tom Bombadil’s appearance in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power».

Almost a century has passed since John R.R. Tolkien created Tom Bombadil. This enigmatic character first appeared in the author’s books in the 1930s, but has never been on the big screen. Rory Kinnear, who will embody Bombadil in the second season of «The Rings of Power», explains the reasons for this long absence.

«I think in previous adaptations, as Peter Jackson said, this character doesn’t necessarily move the plot forward», — Kinnear notes in exclusive interview for GamesRadar+. «But on the pages of books and in the imagination of readers, he appears as an incredible character with vast knowledge, a sense of humor, and vitality. He personifies the entire history of the Earth and Middle-earth».

Kinner emphasizes the advantages of the serial format for revealing such a character:

«In a multi-season TV series, there is more time to explore these stories. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are creating a different role for him than the book».

Speaking about the uniqueness of Tom Bombadil, the actor adds:

«Tolkien created the image of Tom Bombadil so multifaceted that readers can interpret this character in different ways. His mystery allows everyone to imagine Bombadil in their own way. I think this is his power — both for the reader’s imagination and for potential interactions with the Stranger and his role in The Rings of Power».

Daniel Wayman, who plays the Strangercomplements Kinnear’s words:

«Even when Bombadil is not in all the scenes of the book, he always seems to be present, because he is so extraordinary. He seems to accompany you on a journey through the books. I think this works perfectly for the Stranger’s journey as well. Bombadil’s presence is so extraordinary that even when you’re not with him, he remains in your thoughts because of the way he interacted with you».

The premiere of the second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will take place on August 29. Viewers will be able to watch three episodes at once.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.