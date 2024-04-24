Bethesda: Fallout was played by 5 million people per day, including a million — in «doomed» Fallout 76

Bethesda has reported that five million people recently played Fallout games in one day (it did not specify which one). A million of these players were in the online game Fallout 76, which six years ago was considered doomed by observers due to low attendance. The studio announced this on the evening of April 23.

The series caused a surge of interest in the Fallout series of games, leading to a surge in the number of players and an overload of mod sites. Some people return to the games after 9 years, while others discover them for the first time (as well as the need to use mods).

Only now have accurate statistics emerged on how many people play the Fallout series of games amid the success of the TV show. Before that, Steam was the only platform that showed the real number of simultaneous players in Fallout 76. The latest SteamDB data says that just two days ago, the game exceeded the maximum simultaneous number of players of all time with almost 75,000 players. The games are also available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Microsoft’s Xbox and PC Game Pass subscription programs, and cloud services.

The number of simultaneous Fallout 4 players on Steam peaked at nearly 165,000 earlier this week. The role-playing game will soon receive a long-promised next-generation update that will bring performance improvements, free content, and bug fixes to players across all platforms.

Fallout New Vegas, developed by Obsidian, almost reached its launch day peak this week. A few days ago, this fan-favorite game reached 43,000 players on Steam. As millions of people logged into these games, even the popular Nexus modding platform had trouble with the surge of players trying to access its collection.

