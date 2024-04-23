Billie Eilish will appear in the rhythm game Fortnite Festival — her game character «will take the main stage on April 23

Fortnite developers have announced their next major music collaboration. Starting April 23, Billie Eilish will become a playable character. She will be available in Victory Crown.

Not many details are available so far. It is reported that the singer will be the main artist of the next season of Fortnite Festival, an in-game mode similar to Rock Band launched last year. Thus, we can expect that Billie Eilish songs will be playable in this mode, and her neon green character skin will appear in the game store (presumably in the Lego version).

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

Billie Eilish is not the first famous star to appear in Fortnite. Previously, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Eminem appeared here. Fortnite recently held its annual collaboration with Coachella.

Currently, Fortnite is in the midst of a Greek mythology-themed season that started in March, which also includes a major crossover with Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Source: The Verge