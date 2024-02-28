News Crypto 02-28-2024 at 16:15 comment views icon

Bitcoin exceeded $60 thousand — for the first time in 2 years. Investors predict a new all-time high in the coming weeks

Kateryna Danshyna

The last time bitcoin traded above $60,000 was in November 2021 — shortly after it hit its all-time high.

According to CoinMarketCap, the flagship cryptocurrency is up more than 13% on a weekly basis and 37% over the past month. Currently, bitcoin is trading at $60,250 — for the first time since November 2021 (since then, it has fallen by 67%) to the macro-minimum level of $19,297 in early April 2022).

As noted by Cointelegraph, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has increased by 2.85% over the past 24 hours to $2.19 trillion.

On February 27, the industry regained its market capitalization of $2 trillion when the value of bitcoin exceeded $57 thousand, supported by the Bitcoin ETFs and improved sentiment among crypto investors.

According to Mikkel Morch, founder of ARK36, a digital asset investment fund, we may see a new all-time high for both bitcoin and ether in the next few weeks.


