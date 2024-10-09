Bob Dylan biopic, trailer «Complete Unknown»

Director James Mangold has directed A Complete Unknown / «Total Unknown», a biopic about the life and work of the legendary American musician Bob Dylan. The film stars young actor Timothée Chalamet, known for the films «Dune» and «Call Me by Your Name».

The film focuses on the turning point in Bob Dylan’s career when he abandoned folk music and switched to electric instruments. This transition caused a strong reaction among his fans.

The trailer for A Complete Unknown / «Complete Unknown» shows Shalamé singing the song Girl From the North Country as he arrives from Minnesota to New York. The protagonist begins to get closer to another folk singer, Joan Baez (played by Monica Barbaro), and a romance develops between them.

«Your songs are like an oil painting in a dentist’s office,» he tells her, holding his guitar and lying shirtless in bed.

To which he receives Baez’s response:

«You’re such an asshole, Bob».

The trailer also features footage of Dylan and Baez duetting at the 1963 Monterey Folk Festival. A love triangle brews as Elle Fanning appears as Sylvie Russo, a fictionalized version of Dylan’s then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo, who appears on the cover of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.

Dylan gradually becomes disillusioned with being considered the voice of Blowin’ in the Wind. He changes things up by picking up an electric guitar and singing Like a Rolling Stone. This abrupt change splits his fan base in two.

Bob Dylan experts expressed cautious optimism about the movie A Complete Unknown / «Complete Unknown», praising Chalamet’s performance of A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.

The screenplay for A Complete Unknown / «Total Unknown» was written by Mangold and Jay Cox based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book «Dylan Goes Electric! The rest of the cast includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, among others.

The film A Complete Unknown / «Complete Unknown» will be released on December 25.

