Border guards detained a 27-year-old programmer who wanted to illegally travel «to study» to Slovakia – he was fined UAH 8,500

A judge of the Pishchansky District Court of Vinnytsia Region considered materials from the Border Guard Service regarding an administrative violation committed by a programmer of the IT company Casafari. He tried to illegally cross the border with Moldova to continue his studies in Slovakia.

It is noted that the offense occurred on May 16, 2024, at 02:10 a.m., in the direction of Hrabarivka (Ukraine) – Ocnita (Moldova) in the area of intermediate border marker No. 0229 at a distance of 300 meters from the state border. The programmer, together with four other offenders, planned to illegally cross the border on foot outside the established checkpoints. By doing so, he committed an administrative offense, which is punishable under Part 2 of Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The offender did not appear at the court hearing, but the case file contained his plea of guilty and the case was considered in his absence. The court considered the case and concluded that the programmer should be found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, namely, an attempt to cross the state border of Ukraine by any means outside the checkpoints by a group of persons. The court did not find any circumstances mitigating the offender’s responsibility. At the same time, the court identified aggravating circumstances — committing an offense under martial law.

Therefore, the court ruled to find the programmer guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and to impose a fine of 500 tax-free minimum incomes, which is UAH 8,500. In addition, he will have to pay a court fee in favor of the state in the amount of UAH 605.60.

Source: Court order