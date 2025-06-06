Buyers received Nintendo Switch 2 in opened boxes with stained screens

Many Nintendo Switch 2 buyers who purchased the console on the first day received it in boxes with broken seals. This is probably due to the bundled Mario Kart World code.

Contributors Reddit claim that Switch 2s in this package had «bonus» handprints on the screen. According to numerous publications, the problem is widespread. In particular, customers of several British stores such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis, and Smyths were affected. Among them are even those who bought the console directly from Nintendo.

One of the victims writes that Argos employees told him that the problem arose due to Nintendo’s use of «seals of insufficient strength», which were damaged during transportation or storage. Others, however, claim that the seal was cut off exactly, as if with a knife or scissors, and was unlikely to have been accidental.

At Currys, customers were told to open the boxes to check for the Mario Kart World code inside. Some of their customers reported that the code was not in the box, so someone in the supply chain decided to check for it. Allegedly, some boxes even had «opened and» checked stickers on them. This may not be a sign of diligence on the part of retailers, but of counterfeiting. A commenter from Italy also reported open packaging. He bought a Switch 2 at a Unieuro store. The staff assured him that the entire assortment arrived in this condition.

There are no official statements from Nintendo or retailers yet. It seems that all devices with open boxes had (or should have had) a Mario Kart World code. However, in the vast majority of such cases, the console works, and there is nothing missing inside.

This isn’t the only problem the first buyers of Nintendo Switch 2 have had. Some of them received screen punched with a stapler — the sellers were so rude as to attach the receipt to the box. Commentators also write about the lack of the huge demand for the console that experts predicted and shelves filled with boxes in stores. This is due to the almost complete absence of new interesting experiences in the second generation, namely exclusive games, and the high cost of the device.

Source: Tom`s Hardware