BYD has released the YANGWANG U9 electric coupe with 1300 hp and air suspension that allows you to «dance». Price — from $233,500

BYD’s Yangwang brand has announced in Shanghai the U9 electric supercar, the second production car of the new brand after the U8 SUV. There will be only a 2-seater version with a starting price of 1.68 million yuan ($233,500), reports Chevpost.

The model is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) with four electric motors, each with a peak power of 240 kW, and a total peak power of — 960 kW. The Yangwang U9 is 4,966 mm long, 2,029 mm wide and 1,295 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm.

In total, the engines provide up to 1,306 horsepower and 1,680 Nm of torque, which allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.36 seconds. The electrical circuit of the car is based on an 800 V high-voltage platform and is powered by Blade Batteries 80 kWh with a combined CLTC range of 450 km.

Like the models of another premium brand, BYD Denza, Yangwang U9 supports simultaneous charging with two charging guns and can charge from 30% to 80% in 10 minutes.

Yangwang U9 is equipped with DiSus-X suspension. During the launch, BYD demonstrated the ability of the Yangwang U9 to dance, jump and drive even on three wheels. The DiSus-X system is capable of delivering up to 36 kW of power to turn on the spot, and the suspension has a maximum adjustable travel of 75 mm.

BYD officially launched its pure electric flagship sports car, the YANGWANG U9, today. Its air suspension system offers a wide range of dance modes, while the adoption of four electric motors allows it to spin in place. pic.twitter.com/IHhhTKDCSW — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) February 25, 2024

It’s a bit like a competition lowriders in the United States, but it’s more of a reference to another Chinese manufacturer — NIO, which recently demonstrated how such dances can be useful for clearing snow (although it must be very dry).

The Yangwang U9 has a DiPilot autonomous driving system, BYD’s DiLink infotainment system, and a 5G chip manufactured on a 4nm process jointly developed by BYD and Qualcomm.