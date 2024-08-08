Cate Blanchett says she was not paid anything on the set of «The Lord of the Rings» but was given free sandwiches»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Peter Jackson’s trilogy became one of the highest-grossing in the world with $2.9 billion in earnings, but not all actors received a solid salary.

On «Watch What Happens Live», Eddie Cohen asked Cate Blanchett which movie she received the biggest fee for, suggesting that it could be «The Lord of the Rings».

«Are you kidding?» — Blanchett replied. «No, no one was paid anything for this movie. I actually got free sandwiches»

Cohen clarified whether Kate subsequently received a portion of the film’s profits (some agreements stipulate that actors will receive a lower salary, but will be allocated a percentage of the total collection). The actress replied: «No, there was nothing».

«I just wanted to work with the guy who made The Living Dead,» Blanchett added, recalling Jackson and his 1992 zombie comedy horror film.

The actress also emphasized that «women are not paid as much as» women think.

Cate Blanchett played the royal elf of Middle Earth Galadriel with magical powers in Peter Jackson’s «Lord of the Rings» trilogy and reprised her role in the «Hobbit» series.

At the same time, Blanchett is not the only actress from «The Lord of the Rings» who has spoken about low payouts to actors. Last year, Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas, admitted that he was paid only $175,000 for all three films.

Currently, the actress can to see in the Borderlands movie adaptation, she also played the lead role (her first television role) in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming series — psychological thriller «Disclaimer».

