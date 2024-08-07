TV series trailer «Disclaimer» — dark past «journalists» Cate Blanchett in Alfonso Cuarón’s psychological thriller

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Streaming service Apple TV+ has published the first teaser trailer for its of the upcoming series «Disclamer», in which Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuarón adapts Renee Knight’s bestseller.

The story centers on the famous journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), who receives a novel from an unknown sender and notices some details of her secret past in its pages. In an attempt to find out the real identity of the writer, Catherine is forced to face her past, which destroys her current life and her relationship with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Cody Smith-McPhee).

Among the rest of the cast: Kevin Kline, «Squid Game»’s Jung Ho Yeon, Louis Partridge, and Leila George.

In the teaser for «Disciple», we are shown several tense scenes: Blanchett herself narrowly avoiding being hit by a car, and a mysterious couple holding hands on a gloomy beach.

«Disclaimer» is directed by the Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuarón, and the cinematographer is his «Gravity» colleague Emmanuel Lubezki. The author of the novel Renee Knight is invited as a co-executive producer. The music for the series is composed by Finneas O’Connell, who has won two «Oscars for his songs for «007: A Time to Die» and «Barbie».

«Disclaimer» will debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on October 11, with the rest coming out every Friday through November 15.

Teaser trailer

