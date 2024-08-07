First viewers about the movie Borderlands / «Borderlands»: «unfunny», «disastrous», «uninspiring»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first reviews of Borderlands / «Borderlands» appeared on the Internet. The criticism hasn’t diminished since the film’s screening on August 6 in Los Angeles.

Many viewers and specialized journalists took to social media to express their emotions about the film. The comedy action movie directed by Eli Roth is inspired by the Borderlands computer games. Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and Cate Blanchett embodied characters such as Claptrap, Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg and Lilith, who reluctantly returns to her home planet Pandora. The heroes embark on a risky mission. Here are some of the reviews:

«Borderlands — is a disaster. Filled with every cliché imaginable, this movie replaces the chaos and excitement of gaming with lifeless, unfunny, and visually hideous nonsense with irritating characters and a cast that has no «chemistry», — writes Adriano Caporusso from Bitesize Break. «Borderlands seems to have been designed to appeal to «cool kids» according to an incompetent executive. There is not a single serious word from a character, only disgusting jokes that seem outdated as soon as they come out of the actors’ mouths. It’s not that bad, but it’s a mess», — notes Edgar Ortega from Loud and Clear Review. «I can tell you that I’ve seen Borderlands now and that the movie is very bad. I really wanted to like it, but the story doesn’t inspire me. … It looks both expensive and cheap, which makes the movie a huge shot in the dark», — said reporter for Awesome Friday! Matthew Simpson.

However, some people liked the movie. The critic of The Hollywood Handle writes: «This is a fun PG-13 action movie. It relies entirely on Cate Blanchett’s star power to get it to the end — and she delivers. While there’s nothing much that makes it stand out from the rest of the pack, the movie is enjoyable from start to finish and has a decent pace throughout. Jack Black is also a comedic force in».

You can find out whether you will like Borderlands / «Borderlands» in person tomorrow, August 8, in Ukrainian cinemas.

Source: GamesRadar

