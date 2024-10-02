CATS token listing: date and price forecast

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Finally, it has become known when the CATS token listing will take place. This event will take place on October 8.

CATS ($CATS) — is a memecoin built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain designed to attract an audience on Telegram. The project combines the charm of cats with the power of cryptocurrency. The community already includes 47 million users of the mini-app.

CATS allows users to upload photos of their cats, create customized avatars, and participate in activities, earning CATS tokens. The charitable aspect of CATS tokens was inspired by donation-based pet feeders. This encourages community members to contribute to the welfare of furry animals Cat Feeder Stream allows you to watch live feeding of stray cats.

To get your first CATS tokens, go to the bot and wait for it to analyze the age of your Telegram account, its activity, and whether you have a Premium subscription. Based on this data, the bot will calculate how many CATS you will receive. And then complete social tasks, invite friends, and make TON transactions to collect additional $CATS.

CATS price forecast ($CATS)

The official Telegram community has 19 million subscribers. At the peak of its popularity, another similar project called DOGS had a larger audience. Given the number of participants and the current pre-market, the listing price will be lower than that of DOGS: the price at the pre-market was $0.0006 – $0.002.

The pre-market is currently available on the following exchanges Bitget, Gate.io, KuCoin, Bybit.

In addition, in honor of this event, Bybit launched Launchpool with a pool of $20 billion CATS, where you can get an easy few tens of dollars. To do this, you need to register on the ByBit exchange and pass KYC verification. Wait for the pool to launch on October 8 and buy USDT/CATS/MNT tokens.

Details:

CATS pool: 4 billion $CATS

MNT pool: 6 billion $CATS

USDT pool: 10 billion $CATS

