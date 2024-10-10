CD Project Red has problems with «diversity, equality and inclusion» and dismissal of experienced developers, — insider

CD Projekt Red has faced challenges due to the loss of experienced employees and diversity policy. This was reported by an Endymion insider, citing internal sources in the company.

According to Endymion, many veterans have left the studio, including the game director of The Witcher 3 and other developers who had deep knowledge of the RED game engine. This engine was used to create the company’s latest role-playing games.

The whistleblower claims that CDPR faces difficulties in hiring specialists due to its commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion. This has forced the company to rely more on outsourcing for project development. Endymion believes that this situation pushed CDPR to switch to Unreal Engine for future games. New developers don’t have enough experience with the RED engine, so the company decided to use a more common technology.

Despite this, fans are looking forward to The Witcher 4, which is ready for full development. The fact that the next Cyberpunk 2077 installment will be directed by Paul Sasco — the man who helped fix the original game after its launch, is also a reason for optimism.

Source: Tech4gamers