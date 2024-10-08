CD Projekt RED Contest and First Story Mods for The Witcher 3 — Song of Wind DLC Sends Geralt to a New Island

Thanks to REDKit, the first custom storyline add-ons for The Witcher 3 are now available. The Song of Wind mod presents the adventures of a witch on a mysterious island.

In May of this year, the official game editor REDKit which allows you to create new adventures. To encourage players, CD Projekt RED has organized a competition for the best such mods. The largest of the existing ones is Song of Wind created by RoiJean and other authors.

The add-on sends Geralt on a quest to a new territory. The mod offers two missions and a fairly well-thought-out plot. The authors took care of the voice acting of Geralt and other characters. CD Projekt RED forbids the use of artificial intelligence tools to fake actors’ voices, so RoiJean composed words and phrases from the game’s existing dialogues.

The Witcher begins the adventure in the port of Novigrad. The mod is designed for a level 50 character. There are only two quests in the mod, as the rules of the CD Projekt RED contest stipulate that modifications consist of 2-3 combined quests. However, RoiJean is likely to expand the add-on with additional content in the future.

The deadline for submissions to the contest is coming soon, so we can expect to see new custom adventures developed for it soon. In addition to Song of Wind, we also recommend Wine and Dinewhich is an additional epilogue to the story of Geralt and Jenefer in Toussaint.

Applications for the competition are accepted until October 14. The submitted projects will first be evaluated by representatives of CD Projekt RED and Yigsoft. Then they will prepare a list of finalists and hold a public vote in which the community will choose the winners.

Source: GamePressure