Kinds of Kindness / «Varieties of Kindness», the next film by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, has been selected for the main competition program at the Cannes Film Festival.

On this occasion, Searchlight Pictures has released a new teaser trailer featuring the incredibly charismatic lead actress’ dancing. In addition to the extended scene with Emma Stone’s dancing, the teaser also features several other shots of the other actors. The director of «Favorites» and «Poor Creatures» has once again assembled a star-studded cast that also includes Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemens, Margaret Qualley Hong, Hunter Schafer and others.

Kinds of Kindness is an anthology film of three separate stories set in the United States today. In particular, the film will tell the story of a weak-willed man trying to rebuild his life; a policeman whose wife mysteriously disappeared at sea and then mysteriously returned, but as a different person; and a woman who is determined to find a man with special abilities who is destined to become a prominent spiritual guru.

Kinds of Kindness will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and the worldwide release will start on June 21. It is not yet known when in Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning that Emma Stone won the second «Oscar» in her career for her role in «Poor Creatures» (absolutely deserved!), the previous film by Yorgos Lanthimos, which was awarded three more statuettes from the Film Academy in technical categoriesand received numerous awards at other ceremonies. And upcoming for Lanthimos and Stone is another collaboration — a remake of the 2003 South Korean science fiction film Save The Green Planet!».

New teaser trailer

Preview teaser trailer