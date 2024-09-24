«China is the biggest problem»: 60% of Russian weapons components come from China

Approximately 60% of foreign parts found in Russian weapons in Ukraine come from China. This was stated by President Zelensky’s advisor Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

Vlasyuk also says that important components used for surveillance, drones, and missiles come from the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, and Switzerland, among other Western countries.

«If you take all conventional weapons and count foreign-made components, about 60% will be from China. We have had long negotiations with some manufacturers on this issue. China is the biggest problem, I would say».

Despite the close trade ties between Russia and China, Beijing has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to either side and claimed that it was not involved in the war in Ukraine. Despite extensive sanctions, Moscow uses microcircuits in military production and other components from the West.

The presidential adviser believes that the European Union could do more to stop the flow of Western products. In particular, to take action against the Russian nuclear company «Rosatom». European capitals have been reluctant to impose sanctions because of Russia’s dominance in the supply of nuclear technology.

«Rosatom»… we believe that it uses its networks to supply the Russian army»,” Vlasiuk says.

EU countries could target sanctions on Russia’s logistics, such as airports and seaports, and financial institutions that facilitate sales, the presidential adviser said. According to him, the U.S. IT sanctions package has proven to be very effective since it came into effect earlier this month.

Source: Reuters