China’s NIO Onvo L60: $21200 for an electric car, batteries — with a subscription from $85/month

NIO has presented its new competitor to Tesla Model Y – Onvo L60. However, the Chinese electric crossover is offered at a much lower price.

The NIO Onvo L60 is positioned as a «family smart electric crossover» that sets a «new standard for family cars». It has a length of 4828 mm, a width of 1930 mm and a height of 1616 mm. The wheelbase is 2950 mm, which provides more interior space than the Tesla competitor. NIO claims that its electric crossover provides more efficient energy consumption than the Model Y (12.1 kWh/100 km vs. 12.5 kWh/100 km).

Inside, the Onvo L60 is very similar to Tesla’s best-selling model. The infotainment system has a 17.3-inch display, and the interior is minimalist. The NIO also includes an 8-inch screen for rear passengers.

The most interesting thing about this model is the batteries and pricing. The price of the base model is $21200. But it is offered on a battery subscription basis. Owners can rent an electric vehicle battery for $85 per month for a 60 kWh battery or $125 per month for an 85 kWh battery. The declared mileage for the batteries is 555 km and 730 km (according to the CLTC methodology), respectively.

The manufacturer also offers standard «all-inclusive» cars. In this case, the NIO Onvo L60 version with a 60 kWh battery is estimated at $29300. The price of the version with an 85 kWh battery is $33400. In the future, NIO also plans to introduce a version of the Onvo L60 with a 150 kWh battery that will provide a range of 1000 km. Its estimated price has not yet been announced.

Source: electrek