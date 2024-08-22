Chinese company gave employees an extra day off to «study» Black Myth: Wukong

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The release of Black Myth: Wukong on August 20 prompted the Chinese company to send almost all employees on a day off — but with two interesting preconditions.

According to the auto-translation of the company’s announcements published on Twitter (via Dexerto), any employee who has a pre-order for the game could get an extra day off, but only for the PC or PlayStation 5 version (the Xbox release was postponed indefinitely, so it was decided not to include this version in the offer).

The letter, which was signed and stamped by «Chengdu Science and Technology», said that the time off was not for leisure, but for «real work». The text also asked the employees to be in touch in case «Mr. Lei was unable to complete the game on his own and needed help».

For its part, the company promised free coffee and supposedly «Deluxe Editions» Black Myth.

«We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our employees who work hard in various departments and positions. I wish you all a great time!», — reads at the end of the message

Black Myth: Wukong — is a role-playing action-adventure game by Game Science based on the classic Chinese novel «Journey to the West». The game broke the Steam record immediately after its launch, recording the second largest number of simultaneous players on the platform, second only to PUBG.

