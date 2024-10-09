Christopher Nolan’s next movie will be released in 2026, Matt Damon is considering a lead role

Director Christopher Nolan plans to continue his cooperation with Universal Pictures and involve actor Matt Damon in his new project.

By data According to Deadline, Nolan is preparing to shoot a new film, which is due to be released in IMAX format on July 17, 2026. Details of the upcoming film are currently being kept secret.

The director started working with Universal after the end of his contract with Warner Bros. The reason for the breakup was the decision of Warner Bros to release all the films of 2021 simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform.

Nolan sharply criticized the move, saying that the leading directors and stars of the film industry «went to bed thinking they were working for the best film studio and woke up realizing they were working for the worst streaming service».

Nolan’s first project for Universal was «Oppenheimer» (2023). The film won seven «Oscars», including Best Picture and Best Director. Box office of the film exceeded $975 millionmaking it the most profitable biopic in history.

Despite the breakup, Warner Bros. expresses a desire to resume cooperation with Nolan in the future.

Source: IGN