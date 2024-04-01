«Oppenheimer» on the way to a billion — Christopher Nolan’s film debuted in Japan, increasing its total box office by another $2.5 million

Eight months after its world premiere (and triumph at the «Oscars»), the biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb is still finding new viewers.

Over the weekend, «Oppenheimer» debuted in Japan, grossing $2.5 million in 343 theaters. Christopher Nolan’s historical epic took third place among local offerings, behind the horror film «Strange House» and the animated film «Haikyu!!».

According to Universal Pictures (via Variety) «Oppenheimer» had the best opening weekend in 2024 for a Hollywood release in Japan, beating out «Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom» ($1.6 million) and second «Dune» ($1.3 million).

Including the Japanese box office, «Oppenheimer» has earned $965 million worldwide and has a chance to reach a billion in repeat business. For a movie with a budget of $100 million and an R — rating, this is an extraordinary result.

At this year’s ceremony, «Oscar 2024» «Oppenheimer» won 7 awards — including Best Picture and a statuette for directing for Christopher Nolan.

Earlier it became known that Nolan’s earnings for the movie approached $100 millionand the British King Charles decided to award the director a knighthood.