Civilization VII: RTX 4070 and 32 GB of RAM are needed to play in 4K

But Civilization VII will take up only 20 GB of disk space.

Firaxis Entertainment Studio introduced three System requirements for Civilization VII: low, medium, and high. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, AMD Radeon RX 460, or Intel Arc A380 graphics cards are enough to play at low settings in 1080p resolution.

For maximum settings and 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, the developers recommend using more powerful graphics cards. Firaxis recommends a GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT for the best graphics quality.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is scheduled for release on February 11, 2025. The game will be released on PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Firaxis recently revealed first details about civilizations in Civilization 7. The game will offer players to manage seven states, including Axum, Egypt, Greece, the Mayan Empire, the Mauryan State, the Roman Empire, and the Shawnee tribe. The developers have covered not only antiquity but also the Age of Discovery, although the latter will be available in paid DLC. Firaxis also hinted at the emergence of many other civilizations in the future.