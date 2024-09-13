Civilization 7 introduces the first seven civilizations — more modern ones will be released in paid DLC

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The release of the long-awaited Civilization 7 by Firaxis Games is still a few months away, but the developers are gradually teasing the content. Meet the first seven civilizations, and there will be more.

On their website Firaxis has counted seven civilizations that will be available in the game. Civilization 7 will allow the player to control Axum, Egypt, Greece, Maya, Mauryas, Rome, and the Shawnee Indians. In addition to antiquity, the game will also cover the Age of Discovery — but, unfortunately, only in the paid DLC (that’s where the Shawnee will be). The developer notes that there will be many more civilizations besides the ones presented.

Fans immediately began to speculate about what other civilizations there would be. The topic on Reddit with discussion post Firaxis gives an idea of the players’ preferences for the representation of different cultures in the game. Among the leaders are the Incas, China, and Japan, with many other suggestions.

The already announced civilizations have also proved popular — fans seem to be happy with the Firaxis starter selection. One of the commenters «is very happy to see Maya in it from the very beginning», and other options are also praised: «Finally an Indian civilization that focuses on military and scientific issues».

The official Civilization 7 website provides detailed information about each civilization. The long-awaited Firaxis strategy to be released on February 11, 2025. Thus, there are only five months left until the launch — not much, considering the 8 years since the release of the sixth game.

Source: Firaxis, GamesRadar

