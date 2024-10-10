Coming soon! «Ukrposhta» promises to deliver parcels in 1 day to 98.8% of Ukrainian cities

Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of JSC «Ukrposhta», said that starting in November, the national postal operator will start delivering parcels much faster — all thanks to special «robotic» lines.

«In four weeks, all parcels at Ukrposhta will be processed by robotic lines for the first time in history. All of them! This year we will open 23 sorting centers – 7 large hubs and 17 sorting centers in the regions. This will allow us to deliver parcels to 98.8% of Ukrainian cities the next day. To any city, even from Mukachevo to Pokrovsk,» Smelyansky said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio (via Business.Censor).

He also noted that currently, parcels via «Ukrposhta» reach London in 5-7 days, the United States in 7-10 days, and Australia in 10-14 days. In total, in 2023, the postal operator received more than 215,000 international express delivery shipments and sent more than 130,000 parcels abroad to its partners.

«Parcels from China, I’m sure many people have started ordering through us. Both on Temu and Aliexpress — it takes 8-9 days,» Smelyansky added.

Also, «Ukrposhta» announced the launch of a new application, which will eventually include all the services related to the work of the operator — also in November.

«There you will be able to see all your parcels, redirect them, pay for them, in other words, all the normal modern services. It is clear that we will be adding something gradually… There will be functions for making payments, transfers, the ability to order medicines, and ordering» stamps.

As a reminder, «Ukrposhta» is currently negotiating with the US Postal Service on an agreement that will allow it to deliver parcels from Amazon and other American marketplaces to Ukraine.