Commission on TRON has been halved

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

TRON has set a new high bar for competitors by reducing fees by 50%. From now on, transactions in the TRON network will be among the cheapest in the industry, which will increase network activity and stimulate developers. This was announced in the X wrote Justin Sun, founder of the TRON.

«Combined with other measures this week, TRON’s meme transaction fees are now among the lowest in the industry, which is expected to boost online activity and memecoin trading,» he said.

This is great news not only for those who make transfers in Tether USDT. The decision will also have a positive impact on content creators, gamers, decentralized application (DApp) developers, and traders. The fee reduction should also boost memecoin activity on the TRON network, which recently experienced a boom and then slipped back down just as quickly.

Pros data Token Terminal, 80% of senders the most popular USDT stablecoin from Tether use the TRON network for transfers.

As a reminder, TRON DAO’s USDD stablecoin has recently reached a market capitalization of $1 million.

Meanwhile, TRX, the native token of the TRON network, has not yet reacted very strongly to the commission reduction. The price has slightly increased to $0.1503 (+0.26%), and the trading volume has increased by 11.34% to $302.26M.

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20