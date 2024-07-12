Computer — my weapon. 86 candidates apply for one military IT vacancy

The demand for IT professionals in the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues to grow. According to Lobby X, a recruitment agency, the number of published IT vacancies for military structures has reached 318 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This figure is significantly higher than March data, when there were 224 vacancies.

The interest in these positions was extremely high. The total number of responses amounted to 27,200, which is an average of 86 candidates per vacancy. Compared to March, when 71-72 people applied for each position, the competition has intensified significantly.

Currently, more than 92 current IT vacancies for the military have been posted on the Lobby X platform. IT Development specialists are in the highest demand, with 115 vacancies in this category. The second place is taken by IT Support & Security with 59 vacancies. IT Management & Project Management ranks third with 32 vacancies, and Data & Analytics rounds out the top four with 25 offers.

It is important to note that the IT sector remains the second most popular among all job categories on the Lobby X platform, second only to positions in staff work.

At the same time, the DOU portal also has an increased interest in military and technical specialties. Currently, 212 vacancies have been posted there for the query «miltech», which is a record high. Among the employers are such units as the 68th Separate Ranger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush and the 225th Separate Assault Battalion.

Source: Dou