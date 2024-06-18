News Devices 06-18-2024 at 15:50 comment views icon

Copilot+ PC ASUS Vivobook S 15 with 18 hours of autonomy will go on sale for 68 thousand UAH

Vadym Karpus

News writer

ASUS has announced the Ukrainian prices of its new Copilot+ PC laptop, the Vivobook S 15 (S5507). The novelty is based on the Snapdragon X Elite processor platform.

Vivobook S 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1620 pixels (16:9 aspect ratio) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen occupies 89% of the panel. The display has a response time of 0.2 ms, provides 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, has DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification and a peak brightness of 600 cd/m2.

The Vivobook S 15 can be configured with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X 8448 MHz RAM and a solid-state drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The device has Wi-Fi 7 (802.11ax, dual-band), Bluetooth 5.4, Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, a Full HD webcam with an IR sensor, 2 USB4, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 video output, a combined audio jack, and a MicroSD card slot.

According to the manufacturer, the 70 Wh battery provides up to 18 hours of battery life. It is claimed to support fast charging and ASUS USB-C Easy Charge technology to charge the laptop from almost any power adapter or power bank. The device has dimensions of 352.6x227x14.7~15.9 mm and weighs 1.42 kg.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD will go on sale in Ukraine in early July at a price of UAH 67,999.


