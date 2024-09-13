News Software 09-13-2024 at 18:24 comment views icon

Cristiano Ronaldo sets a world record by collecting a billion followers on social media

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png

Ihor Panchenko

News writer

Cristiano Ronaldo sets a world record by collecting a billion followers on social media

Ronaldo has the most followers on Instgram, almost 640 million.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to gain a billion followers on social media. The footballer personally announced this achievement, which had never been achieved before.

Ronaldo’s amazing stats span multiple platforms. His X (formerly Twitter) page has 113 million followers. Instagram brought him the largest audience of — 638.8 million followers. Facebook added another 170 million, and the footballer’s YouTube channel garnered 60 million subscribers. The rest of the fans were distributed among other services.

Криштіану Роналду встановив світовий рекорд, зібравши мільярд підписників у соцмережах

The Portuguese football star expressed his gratitude to his fans for their continued support and interest in his career. Ronaldo emphasized that this record demonstrates the global love for football. In his address on the X platform, he called this achievement of «more than just a number of» and «, a testament to our shared passion, drive and love for the game and not just».

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian club «Al Nasr» and the Portuguese national team. His career includes appearances for such famous teams as Lisbon’s «Sporting», England’s «Manchester United», Spain’s «Real Madrid» and Italy’s «Juventus».

This is not Ronaldo’s first social media record. Earlier, his YouTube channel set a record by gaining a million subscribers in just an hour and a half after its launch.

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send