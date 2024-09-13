Cristiano Ronaldo sets a world record by collecting a billion followers on social media

Ronaldo has the most followers on Instgram, almost 640 million.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to gain a billion followers on social media. The footballer personally announced this achievement, which had never been achieved before.

We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1… pic.twitter.com/kZKo803rJo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 12, 2024

Ronaldo’s amazing stats span multiple platforms. His X (formerly Twitter) page has 113 million followers. Instagram brought him the largest audience of — 638.8 million followers. Facebook added another 170 million, and the footballer’s YouTube channel garnered 60 million subscribers. The rest of the fans were distributed among other services.

The Portuguese football star expressed his gratitude to his fans for their continued support and interest in his career. Ronaldo emphasized that this record demonstrates the global love for football. In his address on the X platform, he called this achievement of «more than just a number of» and «, a testament to our shared passion, drive and love for the game and not just».

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian club «Al Nasr» and the Portuguese national team. His career includes appearances for such famous teams as Lisbon’s «Sporting», England’s «Manchester United», Spain’s «Real Madrid» and Italy’s «Juventus».

This is not Ronaldo’s first social media record. Earlier, his YouTube channel set a record by gaining a million subscribers in just an hour and a half after its launch.