Customs has launched an online service for declaring and paying taxes on parcels from abroad

Ukrainians will be able to declare express shipments independently in their Personal Account on the web portal «Single window for international trade» by filing an electronic customs declaration M-16 — this can also be done using a smartphone.

By using the preliminary information provided by express operators, citizens will be able to declare shipments worth up to EUR 10,000 and pay customs duties on their own.

To simplify the process, the State Customs Service has introduced a number of service functions:

the vast majority of the declaration columns are filled in automatically;

automatically translates product names and other information into Ukrainian;

the ability to select a product code according to the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity in many cases;

Taxes are calculated automatically;

auto-completion of the details missing from the previous information is provided — if the citizen has previously used this service.

After submitting the M-16 declaration, which must be signed using the QES or Diia.Signature, the following happens:

If the value of the goods exceeds 150 euros and they are subject to taxation, a QR code is generated. You can tap on it (or point your phone’s camera) and pay the accrued customs duties from your banking app in a few seconds.

You can also track the status of shipment clearance and the receipt of paid funds at customs online through your Personal Account.

Alternative methods of customs clearance are also available, such as declaration by an express carrier or through a customs broker and submission of a paper declaration to the customs clearance unit in person (or by another person by proxy).