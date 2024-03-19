Cyberpunk is over, solarpunk is done. Figma CEO says the world is moving to new design trends

It’s time for a friendlier, softer, more people-oriented style.

Cyberpunk design has been in vogue for several years in a row and was characterized by saturated neon colors, hard lines, and dystopian backgrounds. At the same time, Figma CEO Dylan Field says that its dominance is slowly coming to an end.

«For a while we were real futurists and cyberpunks, and now there is a feeling that we are becoming more humanistic. We might be moving towards solarpunk», — he said, comparing Cybertruck with the newly announced electric SUV Rivian R3.

Field noted the contrasting characteristics of cyberpunk and solarpunk aesthetics, emphasizing the dystopian spirit of the former with its emphasis on metal, concrete, and low-poly designs that «evoke a sense of depression but retain the edgy appeal of the latter.

Solarpunk design, meanwhile, embodies a vision of the future that emphasizes harmony with nature and emphasizes sustainability. It often incorporates organic shapes, bright colors, and uses a more optimistic outlook.

«Cyberpunk is somewhat depressing, but it has its advantages. At the same time, solarpunk — is more natural and merges with the environment, rather than trying to stand out as part of technology or architecture»,” says Field.

Source: The Verge