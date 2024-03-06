Dakota Johnson is likely to give up superhero movies after the failure of «Madame Web»

The actress plays a paramedic named Cassandra Webb, who receives the gift of clairvoyance after a traumatic incident and tries to protect three teenage superheroes from a mysterious enemy.

However, «Madame Web» received a rather lukewarm reception in theaters — and on its second weekend didn’t even reach the level of debut box office «Morbius»which once held the status of the lowest grossing Marvel superhero movie.

Recently, Sidney Sweeney, who played one of the Spider-Women, appeared on Saturday Night Live, joked, that viewers probably didn’t see» her, and now Dakota Johnson has made a sarcastic comment.

«Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that it went this way,» she said in Bustle interviewcommenting on the perception of the movie. «Films are made by a director and a team of artists. You can’t create art based on numbers and algorithms. I felt that the audience is extremely smart, they can always recognize bullshit».

Johnson added that she will probably avoid acting in superhero movies in the future.

«I have never done anything like this before. I may never do it again».

At the moment, «Madame Web», which cost Sony $80 million to produce, earned $91.2 million all over the world. Movie rating on Rotten Tomatoes duplicated the audience’s sentiments with 12% of critics and 57% of the audience. Collider, for example, in its review called the movie «extremely exhausting» criticizing «the gray visuals and simple dialogues of».