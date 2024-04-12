Apple has released the first trailer for the sci-fi series «Dark Matter based on the 2016 novel by American science fiction writer Blake Crouch, starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Crouch himself is the showrunner of the series.

Recently, Apple has been actively filling the Apple TV+ library with science fiction of various kinds — in case you missed it, not so long ago there were «Constellation» / Constellation with Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks was released. Next in line is the film adaptation of Crouch’s novel of the same name ordered from Sony (author of the bestselling trilogy «Wayward Pines»).

The plot of the «Dark Matter» series centers on the story of physicist Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), who is kidnapped in the middle of the night on his way home through the streets of Chicago by another version of him from an alternate universe. To get out of the trap and defeat the alter ego, the protagonist will have to deal with a mysterious device called the Box and go through a multiverse of madness.

In addition to Edgerton and Connelly, the sci-fi thriller also stars Elise Braga, Jimmy Simpson, Dayo Okenyi, and Oakes Fegley.

On May 8, the first two episodes will be released on Apple TV+, and the rest (six more) will be released one every Wednesday until June 26. In the meantime, we’re waiting for the final season of Stranger Things on Netflix.

The first trailer of Dark Matter

Poster