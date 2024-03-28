Dbrand failed to fix the Ghost Case — it will ship Ghost 2.0 in the summer

Dbrand is canceling plans to fix problems with its Ghost Case. As it turned out, it scratches very easily, and last November the company promised to provide a free replacement with a scratch-resistant coating. But now Dbrand is telling customers via email that they will have to wait. According to the company, most of their production run turned out to be «unfit for shipment», so instead of a case of poor quality, the company will be sending a redesigned Ghost 2.0 this summer.

The company clarifies that its first tests of the newly coated cases looked good. But when it tried to produce them on an industrial scale, the coating became sticky around the edges.

The company claims that «has spent a lot of» on purchasing new production equipment to create the Ghost 2.0 case. Dbrand has been developing it since last year, when it initially announced the replacement program. The company also admits that the anti-scratch coating it was working on was only a band-aid» because scratches are an «inevitable fundamental problem with plastic» and that cases using such a coating eventually scratched as well.

Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz said that although the company has stopped «active development and production of Ghost 1.0», it still has inventory. He added that the company intends to «offer the updated product to all Ghost customers, regardless of how satisfied they are with the» product. The cases are currently available for iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy phones. But a disclaimer on the page for each version says that buyers will receive the 2.0 case for free «later this year».

Source: The Verge