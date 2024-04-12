News WTF 04-12-2024 at 19:35 comment views icon

Dbrand’s offensive comment on X (Twitter) cost the company $10 thousand, but it was forced to delete the tweet by pressure from Marques Brownlee

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Phone case maker Dbrand is known for its defiant attitude toward users and tech companies. This time, however, this behavior played a cruel joke on the company and led to the payment of $10 thousand to a customer as an apology for a racist comment about his last name.

It all started when Dbrand reposted a complaint on Twitter on Tuesday from a customer, Bhuwan Chitransh, who said that the cover they bought for their MacBook changed color after only 2 months. Dbrand responded with a rude message that rhymed the customer’s name with the word «rash» («rash»).

Образливий коментар Dbrand в X (Twitter) обійшовся компанії в $10 тис. Але видалити твіт її змусив тиск Маркеса Браунлі

«Your last name is basically a shit rash, be serious»

Chitransh later responded by saying that Dbrand’s post reflected its racist view of Indian customers.

The next day, the company said it had made a «big mistake». Dbrand wrote that it had apologized to Chitransh and offered him $10 thousand «as a gesture of goodwill». At the same time, the company said it would continue to ridicule customers.

However, Dbrand did not remove the original post until well-known tech vlogger Marques Brownlee posted a statement that it caused «unnecessary» damage.

Source: The Verge


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send