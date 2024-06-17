«Deadpool and Wolverine» received «approval» to be shown in China — in a shortened and censored version

The original «Deadpool» never launched in China due to «sensitive content», while its 2018 sequel was released in the region several months late and with a PG-13 adjustment Children under 13 are allowed to see the movie only with their parents..

This is the first time that a film about «the Talking Mercenary» will debut in China at the same time as the rest of the world — on July 26 (in Ukraine, the film starts a day earlier, on July 25).

Disney announced the release of «Deadpool and Wolverine» in China on its Chinese account (via THR), but did not specify how the film is being censored — given the mode of operation of local regulators, it is likely that some scenes of violence will be cut. At the same time, sources close to the studio say that this will not affect «the integrity of the narrative» or «the overall mood of Deadpool».

As a reminder, the trailer for the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» broke the record for the number of swear words used in the Marvel universe as a whole.

«Deadpool and Wolverine» — is the only MCU movie to be released in 2024 and probably the most anticipated superhero release of recent times, which will unite the characters of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on the screen.

Previously, the director of the movie «X-Men: First Class» Matthew Vaughn said that the third «Deadpool» — is«push» that can save the Marvel universe, and the film’s director, Shawn Levy, clarified that it is not necessary to watch other MCU moviesto understand the actions in the third «Deadpool».

Since the pandemic, Hollywood has not been very successful in making money in China — even super-successful 2024 films like «Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire», brought in a small share of their total box office from the region. Marvel may be experiencing the biggest decline, first facing restrictions during the pandemic and later due to suspicion of having a political stance that was not acceptable in China. Eventually, MCU films entered the country last year, but none came close to the $100 million mark, a figure that was once standard for a franchise in China.

At the same time, the studio is still struggling to overcome its global problem with falling ticket sales and previously announced that will release «only 2-3 films per year»to overcome superhero fatigue.