Shawn Levy says you don’t have to watch other Marvel movies to understand «Deadpool 3»

It seemed that «Deadpool and Wolverine» required a certain amount of knowledge before watching — Deadpool has not only two films, but also a behind-the-scenes drama leading up to them, while Wolverine boasts as many as ten «X-Men» films with different stories and a character who actually dies.

At the same time, the director of the third «Deadpool», Shawn Levy, says that no preparation is really necessary to watch his latest movie:

«I made this movie with, of course, a lot of respect and appreciation for the crazy fan base that is so fluent in the mythology and history of these characters and this world», — he said Associated Press. «However, the film is meant to be entertaining, and it does not require you to come with any prior knowledge».

Levy adds that he didn’t want the movie to be like a visit to school:

«I was a good student at school and did my homework. But I definitely don’t want to do homework when I go to the movies».

In fact, if you know the story of Time Management from «Loki» — it will add some depth and richness, but Levy believes that viewing it will be a pleasure even without that. The director has previously stated that movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» — it’s not really «Deadpool 3»and the story of «a four-handed game».

The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on July 25 — so far, we have been shown two trailers: the first one was the most popular trailer of all time with 365 million views, while the second contained more swearing than the entire Marvel universe.

«Deadpool and Wolverine» —the only Marvel feature film to be released in 2024. The two previous releases, along with the entire «X-Men» franchise, were owned by Fox until it was acquired by Disney in 2019 for $71.3 billion. Previously, the director of «X-Men: First Class» Matthew Vaughn stated that the third «Deadpool» — is«push» that can save the Marvel universe