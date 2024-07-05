«Deadpool and Wolverine» — the villain, played by Emma Corrine, is similar to Hans Landa played by Christoph Waltz and to Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka

In «Deadpool and Wolverine», Emma Corrine will play Cassandra Nova, the evil twin of Professor Charles Xavier from the «X-Men» franchise. Corrine tells us about the movie characters she was inspired by to create her character and about preparing too much for the role.

У conversation Emma Corrine in her interview with GQ magazine calls Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka «one of the best villains of all time». The actor portrayed the character in the 1971 film «Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory directed by Mel Stewart.

«There is something extravagant about Gene Wilder’s performance. It’s an energy similar to that of Christoph Waltz in «Inglourious Basterds». He’s wearing a uniform, sitting around drinking a glass of milk and pretending he’s a fucking fairy godmother,» Corrine says.

Walz plays SS officer Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino’s «Inglourious Basterds». The actor won a «Oscar» for this image as Best Supporting Actor, and many consider his character to be one of the best villains in cinema.

«He’s so disarmingly polite and sweet and insignificant, and it’s really creepy. It’s all the more sinister because he doesn’t have to do anything».

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy also told the actress that they imagined the villain from Tarantino’s movie as the basis character «Deadpool and Wolverine». «Ryan and Sean put forward this idea, which I fully support».

At one point, Levy arranged a meeting with Corrine without saying what it was for, given Marvel’s top-secret nature. The proposal completely baffled Corrine — a crash course was needed to have an idea of the Marvel universe.

«It’s a phenomenon and I feel very lucky to be a part of it. Especially with «Deadpool» because I love the fact that he’s self-aware and critical of his own inner workings»,” adds Emma Corrin.

Emma says that they wanted to invite a personal trainer to play Cassandra to the best of her ability. But the studio rejected her offer. It turns out that a physical transformation was not what the Marvel team needed from Corrine’s debut in the MCU.

«I ask if I can have a personal trainer and they said «no». They said I shouldn’t do any physical training. I was preparing for a huge transformation, but they said: «This is absolutely not required of you».