Deadpool has taken over the Xbox: Microsoft releases gamepad with «perfect buttocks»

Microsoft has introduced a new gamepad model inspired by the popular superhero Deadpool. The new Xbox Cheeky Controller features an unusual back design that mimics Deadpool’s «perfectly rounded buttocks».

This unique gadget was created as part of the advertising campaign for the upcoming movie «Deadpool and Wolverine». Microsoft assures that the «controller embodies Deadpool’s steel buttocks in its strong (but surprisingly comfortable)» grip. The design of the device fully recreates the red and black tactical suit of the superhero, including the characteristic patterns and belts.

Functionally, the new controller does not differ from standard models, despite the additional weight. However, it remains unclear how the battery compartment on the back panel will be opened.

Make his finest asset yours Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌ Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

Unfortunately, the Xbox Cheeky Controller is not available for sale. The only way to get one is to participate in a giveaway organized by Microsoft. Participants from all over the world can win a Deadpool-themed Xbox Series X console with katanas and two Xbox Cheeky Controllers. To enter, you need to subscribe to the Xbox page on the X social network and share relevant post. The draw will last until August 11, 2024.

Additionally, for residents of North America and Canada, Microsoft, together with EXG Pro, is offering a special Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder. It will be given to the first 1,000 purchasers of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 at a Microsoft store.

By the way, recently a new short trailer has been released of the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» called «Everyone. It reveals a variety of alternative versions of Deadpool from parallel worlds. In addition to the characters of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, viewers will be able to see Ladypool (Wanda Wilson), Dogpool and Cowboy Deadpool (known in comics as Deadpool Kid). It seems that these are not all the surprises that the filmmakers have prepared for fans of the talkative mercenary.

Source: Neowin