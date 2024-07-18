Defying the storms: the world’s most powerful floating wind turbine OceanX was installed in China

Mingyang Smart Energy has developed and installed the world’s most powerful floating wind turbine, OceanX, in Guangzhou. This unique design consists of two rotors connected by a V-shaped support and is capable of generating 54 million kWh of electricity per year. This is enough to provide electricity for nearly 30,000 homes.

OceanX was installed on a floating platform made of heavy-duty concrete designed for use in the open sea. The diameter of the turbine blades reaches an impressive 182 meters. Thanks to its innovative design, OceanX can withstand winds of up to 259 km/h. Most importantly, this the turbine is able to turn in the direction of the wind and generate energy even during strong storms, while conventional wind turbines are shut down under such conditions.

Similar developments are underway in other countries. For example, the Dutch company GE has created a giant offshore turbine Haliade-Xthat is resistant to typhoons. And engineers from Colorado, inspired by palm trees, developed a wind turbine with flexible blades for operation in extreme wind gusts.

Such innovations are becoming increasingly important in view of global warming and increased destructive power hurricanes and typhoons.

Source: Futurism