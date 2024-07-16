Demand for electric cars in Ukraine has almost doubled: which models are most often bought

According to UkrAutoprom, more than 24.4 thousand battery electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine in the first half of 2024. This is 94% more than in the same period of the previous year. At the same time, it is noted that most of the registered electric vehicles are used vehicles.

The following regions of Ukraine account for the largest number of new electric vehicle registrations:

Lviv region – 3392 units (90% used); Kyiv – 3171 units (63% used); Dnipropetrovska oblast – 1926 units (75% used); Kyiv region – 1767 units (69% used); Odesa region – 1459 units (76% used).

The most popular model in Ukraine among new electric vehicles in the first half of 2024 was the VOLKSWAGEN ID.4.

In the segment of used cars imported from abroad, the following models were in the greatest demand:

NISSAN Leaf in Lviv and Odesa regions.

TESLA Model 3 – in the capital and Kyiv region

TESLA Model Y in the Dnipro region.

To recap, almost 38 thousand electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine in 2023.

Source: UkrAutoprom